Danville, Pa. — A woman's boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the face hard enough to leave marks while she tried to talk on the phone, according to police.

Quinn Patrick Oday of Muncy also allegedly punched the woman twice on the night Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Oday became irate with the woman after she discovered he was cheating, according to the affidavit.

Marks were visible on the woman’s face as she spoke with Officer Joseph Eister, who detained Oday in the back of his cruiser. Oday became upset and yelled at Eister as he interviewed the accuser near the 300 block of Chamber Street, police said.

Oday was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. The Muncy resident posted $10,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody after being charged.

Oday is scheduled to appear before Judge Marvin Shrawder on Jan. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

