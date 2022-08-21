Williamsport, Pa. — Trooper Oliver Barbour said he could hear screaming that sounded like an assault as he responded to a domestic call near the 300 block of Tinsman Avenue in Loyalsock Township.

The Montoursville State Trooper spoke with a female witness who said Anthony James II entered her home on the evening of Aug. 13. The accuser called PSP Montoursville and the 49-year-old James, who has an active Protection from Abuse order against him, left the home.

A short time later, Barbour said James returned and kicked in the front door to the home. He then approached the victim and choked her to the point she could not breathe.

At one point, James told the accuser he was going to kill her and her family, Barbour said. During an interview with police after being taken into custody, James allegedly told Barbour he was aware of the PFA.

Barbour said James was found near the home after Troopers arrived on scene.

James was charged with first-degree felony burglary and second-degree strangulation during a formal arraignment in which Judge Gary Whiteman denied bail. James was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief.

James is scheduled to appear before Judge Whiteman on Aug. 22 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

