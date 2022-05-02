Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said they located 19 grams of crack, pills, and a firearm inside a vehicle that was reported stolen at the end of the March.

U.S. Marshals intercepted JuMichael Karrmarphi Drummond, 32, of Williamsport as he traveled in a maroon Ford Fusion on March 31, according to an affidavit filed on April 26. Drummond had an active warrant for drug delivery charges and was stopped by authorities.

Drummond reportedly had 19 grams of crack that were separated into two baggies. Officers said the estimated value of the narcotics was $1,900.

A search of the vehicle turned up five cell phones, a digital scale, packaging materials, and numerous pills that were not prescribed to Drummond, arrest papers say. Authorities also said they located a stolen Kimber Micro 380 handgun.

Drummond was charged with several felonies that included first-degree possession of a firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also charged with two first-degree misdemeanors for illegally using or possessing firearms and possessing an instrument of crime.

Court records show JuMichael’s case was transferred to the Court of Common Pleas in April. He will appear before Judge Ryan Tira on May 16 for an arraignment.

JuMichael is currently incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.