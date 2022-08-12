Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say.

The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger.

The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre Laquan Bentley had argued with a female at the home prior to the assault.

Officers spoke with a man who attempted to get between the 29-year-old Bentley and a woman, Badger wrote. Bentley allegedly headbutted and punched the man before pushing him to the ground.

The accuser was taken to UPMC, where he received six sutures, according to charges. Bentley fled the area after the assault.

Bentley was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. No bail was listed for Bentley, who will face Judge Aaron Biichle on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

