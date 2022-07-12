Berwick, Pa. — A teenager who was upset with his family walked to his car and pumped a shotgun while threatening to kill himself and his father, police say.

Berwick Officer Joshua Lowery was called to the 1500 block of Third Avenue on July 2 around 5:30 p.m. Crystal Temple told police her son, 19-year-old Dalton John Temple, had reportedly loaded a shotgun and was making threats.

Dalton Temple told police the incident started after his younger brother threw a drink on him. He got into an argument with his dad, Eric, so Temple left the house and walked out to his car. He allegedly admitted pumping the shotgun, but denied loading it.

When police arrived, the shotgun was unloaded, but shells were located nearby and "readily available," Lowery said.

CMSU, a mental health agency, was contacted, but workers there concluded Temple did not meet the criteria for an emergency evaluation and commitment. Instead, he was taken into custody by Berwick Police and charged with making terroristic threats.

Temple's bail was set at $10,000. Temple is scheduled to appear before District Judge Richard Knecht on July 18 at 9 a.m.

