Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who threatened his child's mother and grabbed her found the neck is facing felony assault charges, according to police.

Thomas Garnett Burk, 31, showed up at the woman's home in the 900 block of Market Street around 11 p.m. on May 14, charges state.

He was told he wasn't welcome there, but he threatened to break her window to gain access into the house, she told police. Burk is the father of her child, she added.

Worried he would smash the window, she met him at the back door and told him again he wasn't welcome, arrest papers say. Instead, Burk reportedly grabbed her by the throat and forced his way into the home. He also threatened to punch the woman, police say.

When police arrived, they could see her neck was red where Burk had allegedly grabbed her.

Burk was charged with felony criminal trespass, simple assault, and harassment.

