Williamsport, Pa. — During an interview with State Police on March 2, 2022, a 14-year-old accuser detailed what authorities described as several instances of sexual assaults with an older man.

According to an affidavit, Steve Randal Guthrie, 36, of Williamsport engaged in several sexual acts with the accuser, who authorities said was between 9-12 at the time.

Troopers said the alleged abuse started in March of 2016 and continued to 2020. The alleged assaults took place at a residence on the 1500 block of Mount Carmel Street in Williamsport and the 1800 block of Log Run Road in Loyalsock.

According to the report, Guthrie had access to the accuser through a person he was dating at the time. Guthrie would allegedly offer the accuser gum and money in exchange for sexual acts.

“Over the course of the described three years, the victim performed numerous acts of oral sex and digital stimulation against her will,” wrote State Trooper Matthew Miller.

Guthrie was charged with multiple counts of felonies for his alleged interactions with the minor.

Court records show Guthrie was given 11 counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child.

Guthrie was also charged with one count each of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors along with first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Guthrie is being held on $200,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. A preliminary hearing with Judge William Solomon is scheduled for April 20.

