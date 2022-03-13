Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda accused a Canton man of following two people home from a Dollar General and assaulting them outside a home near the 15000 block of Route 14 in Troy.

Scott Michael Payne, 33, allegedly followed the pair home on Christmas Eve and struck one in the face. Witnesses said Payne then struck the side of the trailer as he left the area.

State Police noted one of the victims had visible injuries and the siding on the trailer appeared damaged.

Payne was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, criminal mischief, and third-degree defiant trespassing. No bail was listed for Payne, who is scheduled to meet Judge Jonathan Wilcox on April 13 for a preliminary hearing.

