Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man who showed up to a pizza shop to fight two people fled when he saw a larger group, but not before flashing a gun at the crowd, police say.

Andrew Daniel MacGill, 23, reportedly threatened to kill several people before the fight was to take place on Sept. 25, saying he would start with one woman's four-year-old daughter, according to charges.

MacGill told one of the accusers he "better have a gun" when they showed up to Pizza 2 Go, 680 Railroad Street, for the arranged fight, said Officer Kenneth Bowers of Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police.

But when MacGill arrived at the restaurant around 7:30 p.m., he found six people waiting for him instead of two, Bowers said. He left the area, but not before allegedly flashing a gun at the group.

When questioned, MacGill admitted he had a prop gun he used to threaten the crowd and showed police where he had hidden it inside his attic, charges state.

MacGill, Short Street, Jersey Shore, was charged with making terroristic threats and simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at District Judge Denise Dieter's office.

Docket sheet

