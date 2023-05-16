Williamsport, Pa. — A local man filmed a minor performing a sex act on him, police said.

Dejuan Angel Rivera, 18, of Williamsport pressured the 15-year-old into oral sex in December of last year, according to the affidavit. He allegedly uploaded the video to Snapchat with the minor’s phone.

He then sent it to himself, police said.

Agents with the Williamsport Bureau of Police interviewed the victim in January of this year. She disclosed a relationship with Rivera, who turned 18 in November of 2022.

The minor told Rivera she didn't want a sexual relationship, according to investigators. She said Rivera manipulated her into having sex, police said.

Rivera allegedly pressured the minor into performing sex acts with him. He would tell the victim she didn’t love him or couldn’t do anything for him, according to Agent Brittany Alexander.

Investigators recovered the video and confirmed it was recorded in December of last year.

Rivera is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child. One count for filming the act and another for disseminating the video. Both are felonies.

Judge Christian Frey set bail at $100,000 during a preliminary arraignment last week. Rivera is being held at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing on May 23 with Judge Frey.

Docket sheet

