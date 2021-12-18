State College, Pa. —Police said video surveillance showed a man entering several apartments and leaving with objects that did not belong to him.

Nishith Kapoor, 22, of New Delhi, India was denied bail after Judge Thomas Jordan said he had no ties to the area and would face additional charges.

After being charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing, and third-degree theft by unlawful taking, Kapoor was given several more counts of each felony offense. Authorities said an investigation into the theft showed Kapoor took more than $5,000 worth of items that included cellphones, laptops, and a pair of sneakers.

The initial theft was reported on Dec. 11, but a second theft was called in when Kapoor allegedly attempted to enter an occupied apartment.

Authorities said the apartment complex staff provided surveillance video that showed Kapoor as he attempted to enter multiple apartments. A still photo was taken of Kapoor as he left an apartment with a laptop identified by the owner.

According to the report, Kapoor entered an apartment as people slept, removing items in several rooms. Kapoor allegedly took a cellphone from a woman as she slept with it in a bed.

Kapoor is incarcerated at the Centre County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing on Dec. 22 with Jordan.

