Sunbury, Pa. — Investigators in Sunbury said a man delivered half a pound of marijuana to the trunk of a vehicle. Inside that vehicle were two confidential informants.

Mark Lee Brumbach, 37, of Sunbury is accused of exchanging the substance for $600 on April 20 as officers observed from an unmarked vehicle. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Brumbach agreed to meet the confidential informants near the 600 block of Edison Avenue.

Officers said a take down was conducted after the transaction and Brumbach was taken into custody. During a preliminary arraignment, Brumbach was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility.

Court records show Brumbach was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $50,000 monetary bail. Brumbach will face Judge Michael Toomey on May 17 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

