Williamsport, Pa. — A man delivered $100 worth of crack to an undercover detective, according to investigators.

Tyrick Wilford, 35, of Philadelphia, agreed to meet the detective in January of last year after the two exchanged text messages, according to the complaint.

Wilford met the detective at the intersection of Walnut and West Fourth Streets in Williamsport and got into a vehicle. He allegedly took $100 of prerecorded police funds before delivering a knotted-off baggie of crack, detectives said.

Wilford was dropped off near the Shamrock Grill on the 700 block of West Fourth Street and observed entering an apartment along West Edwin Street, according to the affidavit. He was picked up there by members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, allegedly wearing the same clothes detectives saw him in earlier.

Wilford was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Wilford was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on June 6 for a preliminary hearing.

