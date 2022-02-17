Sunbury, Pa. — Officers said as a man was led to an interview room, he threatened to kill a woman and blow her up in front of authorities.

Juan Reyes, 32, of Sunbury was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault after authorities said he attacked a woman and choked her. After speaking with the accuser, officers said Reyes was placed into custody and taken to the Sunbury Police Station.

According to an affidavit, on the morning of Feb. 12, Reyes assaulted the woman after being asked to take garbage out. Officers said the woman could not breathe and hit Reyes with a cellphone causing a laceration on his head.

When officers arrived at the residence near the 300 block of S 4th Street, Reyes allegedly screamed at them and said he wanted to press assault charges against the woman. Once back at the station, Reyes threatened the woman in front of officers.

“Reyes threatened to kill her, blow her up, and said he should have killed her,” wrote officer Aaron Doyle.

Reyes was also charged with several misdemeanors that included first-degree terroristic threats, second-degree simple assault, and strangulation. He was also charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

After being arraigned by Judge Michael Toomey, Reyes was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $75,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet