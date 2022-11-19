Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night.

The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras.

They had spotted him hiding in the bushes near their house and had yelled at him through the window, they told police. Saxer was carrying a black garbage bag and fled when the homeowners confronted him, Torres noted. Police were familiar with Saxer and able to identify him from the videos, records show.

Saxer was charged with prowling and cited for disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 10:15 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman’s office.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.