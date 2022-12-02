Liberty Township, Pa. — A man allegedly bit a woman before strangling her when they got into an argument.

Frederick Stephens damaged the woman’s car as she attempted to leave, pulling on the driver’s side door and kicking it several times, police said. The accuser pulled away from the 41-year-old Stephens and was able to escape to a friend’s home, according to the affidavit.

Trooper Nathan Wenzel spoke with the accuser on Nov. 19 at Geisinger Medical Center after receiving call in regards to an assault victim.

Stephens allegedly became upset during an argument and began hitting and shoving the woman. The accuser told the Milton Trooper, Stephens bit her thumb, pulled her hair, and strangled her.

Wenzel attempted to locate Stephens that night near the 40 block of Camp Road in Liberty Township. He was eventually located and taken into custody.

Stephens was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment. He was released from custody after posting $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing date is set for Dec. 14 with Judge Marvin Shrawder.

Docket sheet

