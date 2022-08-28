Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly yelled at another person and hit him several times with a broomstick on the roof of JoAnn Fabric and Crafts.

James Daniel Vanderveer, 46, of Williamsport was upset over what he believed were lost job opportunities, Trooper Taylor Arnold said. After leaving the roof, Vanderveer allegedly sliced an extension cord that belonged to the accuser.

Arnold said he spoke with Vanderveer about the Aug. 11 incident and he admitted to cutting the cord. Vanderveer denied striking the accuser with a broomstick.

The extension cord was valued at $100 while the broomstick was estimated to cost $10.

Vanderveer is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 26. He was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief.

No bail was listed for Vanderveer.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.