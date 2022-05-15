Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man hit his ex-girlfriend in the face and stole her phone while the two were in a convenience store, police say.

Surveillance video from the Quick-Mart on Northway Road in Loyalsock Township showed the alleged victim, Nicole Noel Peterson, inside the store on April 26 around 3 p.m., according to charges.

Peterson's ex-boyfriend, Mikahil Gregory Jones, 31, is seen entering the store and grabbing her before striking her in the face and forcibly taking her phone out of her hand, said Trooper Stephen Schramm of the Montoursville State Police.

The Samsung Galaxy S8, valued at $100, was purchased solely by Peterson, court records say.

Police searched the surrounding area for Jones but did not find him.

He was charged with robbery by force, theft, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Last month, Jones was arrested and charged by the Williamsport Police Department with strangulation, robbery, assault, and harassment. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing at District Judge Christian Frey's office on Tuesday at 9:20 a.m.

In February, he pled guilty to disorderly conduct and served 25 days in jail for an incident in Williamsport earlier that month. Charges of terroristic threats and assault were dismissed in that case.

A hearing for the new charges is scheduled for May 23 at 4:45 p.m. in front of District Judge Gary Whiteman.

