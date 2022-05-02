Shamokin, Pa. — Police responded to a domestic call on April 23, arriving at a residence to find a woman covered in blood and yelling at men to stop.

Officer Nathan Foust said he observed a man on top of another person punching them in the back of the head. Ryan Allen Sponenberg, 40, of Williamsport was ordered to the ground and taken into custody by officers.

According to the affidavit, Foust attempted to speak with Sponenberg, who allegedly head-butted him in the left temple. Officers said Sponenberg was secured and taken to the Coal Township Police Department without anymore more incidents.

Officers said they observed red marks and swelling on the man’s head and an inch laceration above the eye of the woman. A witness on scene said Sponenberg attacked the woman and then turned on the man as they attempted to separate the pair.

A public court summary showed Sponenberg was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment. He was given $50,000 monetary bail and incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.

Sponenberg will appear in Northumberland County Court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing with John Gembic.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.