Centre Hall, Pa. — A man attacked a person over alleged spyware on his phone, according to Rockview State Troopers.

Erik Robert Spangler, 38, of Pleasant Gap pushed a man to the ground and hit him multiple times in the head on June 9, police said. The attack took place just before 6 p.m. near the 100 block of E. Wilson Street, according to the complaint.

Cuts and bruises were apparent on the back of the victim’s head, Trooper Jason Walizer said. A witness said Spangler pushed the victim to the ground before striking him with a closed fist.

Spangler accused the victim of putting spyware on his phone. He drove away in a blue Nissan sedan after the assault, according to police.

Spangler was located at approximately 7:34 p.m. in the parking lot of the Meadows in Centre County. He was allegedly standing in front of the blue sedan when troopers took him into custody.

Spangler is charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. He is being held at the Centre County Prison on $5,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Donald Hahn is scheduled for June 21.

Docket sheet

