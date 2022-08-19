Bloomsburg, Pa. — A father attacked a man he said was sexually harassing his teenage daughter, knocking out the man's tooth and leaving him "woozy," police say.

Now Kasey A. Unger, 42, is facing an assault for the incident at Columbia Park in Bloomsburg on July 6.

Here's what police say happened:

Bryan Bankus called police to report a man had assaulted him at the park and was following his vehicle along Old Berwick Road around 5:30 p.m. Eventually the driver stopped and Bankus drove to the South Centre Township police station to speak with police.

Bankus told Officer Tori Fitzwater a man he believed was Unger had pulled into the park and began screaming at him about his daughter. Unger then reportedly ran up to Bankus and shoved him before punching him in the face, dislodging Bankus' canine tooth.

When questioned, Unger, 42, allegedly admitted he'd gone to the park and hit Bankus. His daughter, who is 16, was at the park with her cousin when Bankus started to "talk inappropriately" to the teens, Unger explained. When he found out, he drove to the park and saw Bankus near the swing set, talking to two young females.

Unger told police he called Bankus a "pig" and yelled that he had sexually harassed his daughter. Bankus reportedly replied, "She said she was 16."

That was when he punched Bankus, Unger told the officer. He didn't see Bankus' tooth come out of his mouth, nor did he see any blood, Unger said.

Unger was charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 2:50 p.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman.

Docket sheet

