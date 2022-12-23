Coal Township, Pa. — A woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly got upset over her Xbox Live friends, leading to an assault.

Coal Township Police learned that Bradley Michael Kriner, 25, pulled the accusers hair, grabbed her by the neck, and bent her thumb back after getting angry on Dec. 4. He also allegedly turned the internet off, took a cord from the Xbox, and called the woman names, police said.

The accuser, who co-parents with Kriner at the home near the 1300 block of W. Walnut Street, was able to call 911 at one point, according to the affidavit.

“[Accuser] would inform this officer that Kriner becoming physical with her has been an off and on issue, but she never called the police before,” Officer Mark Menapace said.

Kriner was charged with first-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail after being charged.

Kriner will face Judge John Gembic on Jan. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.