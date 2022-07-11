Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A 20-year-old Williamsport man accused of using his job position to access an employee’s direct deposit information is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at the end of the month.

Iverson Rogener Pierre allegedly tried to use an accuser’s information more than 1,000 times to pay off personal credit cards, purchase items, and attach the card to an Apple Pay account.

Trooper Oliver Barbour interviewed Pierre in September, according to an affidavit. During the interview, Pierre allegedly told the trooper he wrote down the accuser’s information on a spare piece of paper to use later.

If the more than 1,000 attempts at using the accuser’s card had gone through, it would have amounted to $4,595, according to troopers. Pierre tried using the accuser’s credit card, debit card, and personal checking account, police said.

Pierre posted $15,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman. Pierre was charged with third-degree felony access to device used to obtain property or services.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.