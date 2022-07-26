Canton Township, Pa. — A 22-year-old man admitted it was "stupid" to have sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl on three different occasions, police say.

Troopers with Towanda State Police said the accuser began being sexually active with Parker Kennet Petrowski II on July 15 when the two started “making out” while watching a movie.

Petrowski met the accuser at a home near the 10 block of Mead Street in Roaring Run, Trooper Miranda Musick wrote in an affidavit. Petrowski was living with his child's mother, who is related to the accuser, according to the report.

The accuser said Petrowski had sex with her after they began kissing. Petrowski met the accuser at a different location two other times and had in sexual intercourse with her, Musick wrote.

Petrowski told police he did not use a condom at any point when he was with the juvenile. Musick said Petrowski admitted to all three accounts by the accuser.

Petrowski was charged with three counts each of second-degree felony statutory sexual assault and first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors along with a single count of third-degree felony corruption of minors. Petrowski was arraigned by Judge Todd Carr and later released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

