Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin man has confessed to a "gruesome" murder of a woman whose dead body he kept in an upstairs bedroom for four days, police say.

After police were asked to do a welfare check at a home near the 400 block of South Vine Street, they discovered the body of a 43-year-old woman.

The woman, who authorities identified as Rhonda Pearce, was stabbed with a sword, according to Officer Wesley Fleming.

After clearing the residence on the afternoon of April 8, Fleming said he spoke with Corey Quincy, who answered the door when officers arrived. Fleming said the 21-year-old admitted to stabbing Pearce with the weapon after they argued over drugs.

The two did drugs together, but had run out, Quincy told police. When Pearce demanded he go out and get more heroin, he reportedly "snapped" and attacked her.

“Quincy then stated that Pearce tried to fight back and that is when he pinned her down, grabbed a large sword he had in his room and stabbed her in the middle of the chest,” Fleming wrote in the affidavit.

Quincy allegedly told police he had done something terrible and felt horrible for what he did. According to the report, Quincy said it happened on April 4 and he used drugs over the ensuing days in an attempt to figure out what to do.

Quincy allegedly stabbed Pearce in the second-floor room after he punched her in the face several times. Fleming said Quincy dragged the body to another room before he went downstairs and told his father, Ronald Quincy, he had killed her.

His father never went upstairs to see the body, but told his son he would have to "come forward" about the death, Quincy said.

Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko said he was contacted by Ronald Quincy on the morning of April 8. Siko said Ronald Quincy was concerned for his son and wanted to speak in person.

During an interview at the Shamokin Hospital, Ronald Quincy allegedly told Siko “I think something is wrong at the house, please go and check on him” in reference to Corey Quincy.

“I think he lost it, I don’t know what happened, I don’t know if it was the drugs or if he lost it, please check on him for me,” Ronald Quincy told Siko.

A probation officer and members of the Shamokin Police Department arrived at the residence on South Vine Street at approximately 3:31 p.m. Siko said he spoke with Quincy, who was standing on the front porch dressed in dark clothing as officers approached.

Siko and a member of the Probation Office entered the home and discovered Pearce, who was pronounced dead at approximately 4:05 p.m., in a second-floor bedroom on the floor. According to the affidavit, authorities saw a large blood stain on the hallway floor leading to the room.

As officers worked to clear the crime scene, Fleming said Quincy waived his rights and was interviewed in the back of a cruiser at the scene. Quincy allegedly told Fleming he argued with Pearce before striking her several times and holding her down.

“Quincy stated that is all happened so quickly and he freaked out and began to have a panic attack immediately after,” Fleming wrote.

Fleming transported Quincy back to the Shamokin Police Department and interviewed him for a second time in the evening. Quincy allegedly gave a similar account of the events that led to the death of Pearce.

“Quincy stated the sword was large enough to go through Rhonda (Pearce) and that it was terrible,” Fleming wrote.

Quincy also told investigators the killing was a "horrible gruesome thing" and the person who did it was evil and should suffer, arrest papers say.

Quincy was charged with criminal homicide along with felony aggravated assault and multiple misdemeanors that include possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.



