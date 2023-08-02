Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who allegedly impregnated a juvenile entered guilty pleas to 271 charges that span two cases, according to court records.

Tyree Hakim Holly, 28, of Williamsport, entered the pleas at the beginning of July as part of a plea deal with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.

The deal calls for Holly to serve 10-20 years inside a state correctional institution. He will also be a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) and be evaluated for being a sexually violent predator, according to the order signed by Senior Judge Kenneth Brown.

Holly pleaded guilty to all 271 counts filed against him in 2021 that included photograph computer sex acts, dissemination of child pornography, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, aggravated indecent assault, and 106 counts of child pornography.

The juvenile's father reported to the Williamsport Bureau of Police that his daughter told him she'd become pregnant by Holly, and that Holly was going to help take care of the baby.

Holly allegedly admitted to the juvenile's mother via phone that he'd had sexual intercourse with her daughter and "further stated to her if the police are needed that he understood," Lycoming County, Detective Loretta A. Clark wrote in a Jan. 13 criminal complaint.

Text messages between Holly and the juvenile's mother show "Holly listing items he would purchase for the baby and informed her he would give her $500.00 to help with expenses," Clark wrote.

However, Holly allegedly contacted the juvenile "and threatened to 'shoot her' and 'steal the baby'," according to the criminal complaint.

Holly was arrested in Towanda, Pa on January 14, 2021.

Holly will officially be sentenced by Brown on Oct. 17.

