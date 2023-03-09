Williamsport, Pa. — State Police located more than 10 images and videos of child pornography on a man's computer after an investigation, prompted by several Google reviewer cyber tips, led police to an address in Williamsport.

State police first received a tip on Dec. 22, 2022, regarding 17 videos containing child pornography that were uploaded using the Google platform. The videos "depicted underage minors exposing their bare breasts and vaginas," according to Trooper James Ballantyne.

“In several of the videos a female minor was being engaged in sexual activity by an adult male,” Ballantyne wrote.

Tips continued to come to investigators, who received notifications of a video being uploaded on Dec. 27 and two more on Dec. 29, according to state police.

Authorities filed an Administrative Subpoena, signed by the Deputy Attorney General, that was issued to Google in February of this year. Responding to the order, Google provided information on Feb. 22 that linked two email accounts and a home address to Maurice Jay Woodton, 19, of Williamsport, police said.

Investigators also learned one of the email addresses had been shut down in December.

PSP North East Computer Crimes Unit (NECCU) searched a home near the 800 block of Memorial Avenue on March 2. There, Woodton was detained at the home for an interview, police said.

During his conversation with investigators, Woodton initially told police that he had seen illicit material before and had attempted to report it.

Later at PSP Montoursville, Woodton told investigators he has been viewing child pornography since a young age and has not stopped. Woodton admitted to having looked at approximately 1,000 images and videos of child pornography over that time, police said.

“I asked Woodton if his Google accounts were shut down due to possessing child pornography,” Ballantyne said. “He said that it was.”

A digital forensic preview of Woodton’s devices located “in excess of 10 pieces of media” discovered on various electronics at the home, Ballantyne said. One video allegedly matched the original tip they received from Google, according to investigators.

Judge Aaron Biichle denied bail for Woodton, who is charged with ten counts of third-degree felony child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Woodton is scheduled to appear before Biichle on March 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

