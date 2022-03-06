Upper Fairfield Township, Pa. — A 21-year-old man was charged after police uncovered a sexual relationship had occurred in 2020 between him and a 13-year-old girl.

Text messages led state police to make the arrest.

Troopers confronted Kurtis Brian Lentz of Montoursville, against whom several felony charges were filed on Feb. 24, 2022 by Judge Gary Whiteman. Lentz was given $25,000 unsecured bail and released the same day.

Authorities spoke with the accuser on Feb. 2, 2022 and learned about an Oct. 2020 incident when Lentz allegedly touched the juvenile. According to an affidavit, Lentz bent the 13-year-old over and grinded on her before he touched her chest.

Lentz allegedly exchanged text messages with the juvenile, stating he could go to jail and be labeled a sex offender if anybody found out.

“(Juvenile) asked him if he wanted to keep seeing her and he told her yes,” wrote Trooper Josiah Reiner.

According to an affidavit, Lentz continued to exchange messages with the juvenile, eventually arranging a get together for sexual relations. Lentz allegedly told the juvenile to sneak into his room at night when she was at his residence.

Troopers said Lentz admitted to having sexual intercourse. Before he allegedly admitted the relationship took place, troopers said Lentz thought everything was dream. That allegedly changed when troopers confronted him with the text messages.

“Lentz then admitted that he was not passed out that night like he originally said,” wrote Reiner.

Lentz was charged with several felonies that included second-degree felony statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal solicitation. He was also charged with third-degree felony corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility along with second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault person less than 16 years of age.

Lentz is scheduled to appear before Whiteman on March 7 for a preliminary hearing.

