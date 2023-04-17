Philipsburg, Pa. — A local man called state police to report himself for sexually assaulting an infant child.

Calling from the Mount Nittany Medical Center, Andrew Lewis Ramage, 25, of Philipsburg allegedly told troopers from PSP Rockview on March 27 he had committed sexual assault. Ramage admitted to digitally penetrating a one-year-old child, causing injuries to the victim’s vaginal area, police said.

Ramage allegedly took the child out of her crib on Jan. 22 just before 11 p.m. after returning home from a birthday party. He placed the child on a couch and removed her diaper, Trooper Timothy Guenot said. Unable to get an erection, Ramage told police he placed his middle and ring fingers inside the infant, according to the affidavit.

Ramage placed the child back in her crib after the assault, investigators said. During a later diaper change, the child’s mother noticed swelling and irritation around the girl's vagina. After waiting a day and seeing no visible changes to the injuries, the child was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for examination.

Several doctors were consulted throughout the investigation, police said. One doctor said something would have been repeatedly forced into the victim to cause the injuries.

“Multiple doctors have indicated injuries of the victim’s vagina were consistent with sexual assault,” Trooper Guenot said.

Ramage contacted State Police in Rockview on March 26, claiming he wanted to speak about the sexual assault investigation. Pausing several times throughout the interview, Ramage explained he shared a bedroom with the victim and her mother. He told police he got out of bed on the night in question after the child’s mother fell asleep.

Ramage contacted state police the next day admitting to sexual assault, Guenot said. Ramage said he assaulted the child until she became upset, according to the affidavit.

Ramage is facing a slew of charges that include rape of a child, aggravated incident assault of a child, indecent assault without the consent of others, and simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at the end of the month with Judge Allen Sinclair.

Ramage posted $250,000 unsecured bail on April 14 and was released from custody.

Docket sheet

