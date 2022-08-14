Northumberland, Pa. — State Police in Stonington said a man admitted he punched a woman in the vagina and ripped her shirt during an argument on Aug. 7.

Daniel Walter, 28, of Paxinos allegedly pushed the woman down, causing her to strike her head on a washing machine as they argued inside a home near the 900 block of W. Mountain Road. Walter then placed his hands around the woman’s throat and strangled her, Trooper Aaron Brown said.

The woman left the residence and traveled to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville to have her injuries evaluated. As she traveled to the hospital, Brown said she called police to report the assault.

Walter was located a short time after the assault was reported, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 7. During an interview with police, Walter confessed to the hitting the woman and ripping her shirt.

Walter was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. Walter was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for Walter is scheduled on Aug. 18 with Judge Michael Toomey.

Docket sheet

