Genesee Township, Pa. — Suspicious about frequent visits to her bedroom, a woman set up a secret camera and captured her father-in-law using her cat to masturbate, police say.

Harold Stanley Kenderdine, 66, is now facing animal sex charges for the incident, which was reportedly caught on video on July 14.

According to Coudersport State Trooper Joel Miles:

Kenderdine's wife, Sonja, warned her son, Nathan, and daughter-in-law Alexandra, that her husband — Nathan's stepfather — had been seen going into their bedroom several times over the last month. Sonja suggested the couple, who lived with her and her husband, install a lock on their bedroom door.

Alexandra set up a Blink indoor security camera in the couple's bedroom on July 13. The next day, while she was out, she started getting notifications from the security system about activity in the bedroom.

The camera captured Kenderdine walking into the bedroom around 11:15 a.m. and walking over to the bed, where the couple's calico cat, Callie, was sleeping.

Kenderdine put his hand to his crotch, then picked the cat up. He grabbed the animal by its sides and thrusted himself against the cat repeatedly. As he walked around the bed, the video shows Kenderdine's penis is out of the zipper fly of his pants. He continued to masturbate for a short time, then left the room.

When questioned about why he had sex with the cat, Kenderdine said it was "just a guy thing." He also told the trooper he did it to piss off his stepson and stepdaughter-in-law.

Alexandra previously told troopers she and her husband didn't get along with Kenderdine.

Kenderdine said the cat hair "felt good" but reminded the trooper he didn't actually penetrate the cat. He also admitted it was a stupid mistake and he wishes he hadn't done it.

Kenderdine, of Dogtown Road, Genesee, was charged with having sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Kari McCleaft.

