Cogan Station, Pa. — State Police in Montoursville say a man sexually assaulted minors at a facility in Cogan Station.

Anthony Montana White, 21, told staff at the Adelphol Village on Oct. 25 that he had fondled the genitals of two juveniles between August and September, police said. White admitted both juveniles had also touched his genitals during an interview with Trooper Josiah Reiner on Oct. 28.

“White related he touched both juveniles’ genitals under their clothing,” Reiner said. “Both juveniles were interviewed and corroborated White’s admission.”

White, who was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, was charged with third-degree felony corruption of minors and two counts each of indecent assault and indecent exposure.

White, Cogan Station, is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on March 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

