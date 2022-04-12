Shamokin, Pa. — When questioned about being in possession of synthetic heroin during a prison intake, Shamokin Police Detectives said the soon-to-be prisoner didn't deny the accusation.

Jarred Derck, 38, of Shamkin was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance for the March 18 incident. According to the report, officers located four baggies of the substance and a syringe near the booking desk of the Northumberland County Jail.

Officers ordered Derck to submit to a pat down after the discovery. At that point, officers said Derck became non-compliant and was restrained. Authorities said no additional narcotics were located during the search.

Derck allegedly told officers he was unaware he was in possession of the drug. According to an affidavit, Derck did not dispute the claims of drug possession.

“Based on the small quantity of the drug possessed and Derck’s admission, I told him he would be charged with one misdemeanor count of possession drug paraphernalia,” Detective Degg Stark said.

Derck was given $5,000 unsecured bail during a bail hearing on April 7. Court records show Derck is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 26 with Judge John Gembic.

Docket sheet

