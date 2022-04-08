Catawissa, Pa — A man who lost his job allegedly set fire to his father's house in an attempt to collect the insurance money,.

Police say the $260,000 insurance policy, which was the same amount the Nathan L. Roeder owed on his mortgage, was a red flag to investigators. So was surveillance video, which reportedly showed Roeder, 35, at the house near the time of the fire.

At first, Roeder denied having anything to do with the Feb. 15 fire that destroyed his father's home on Walnut Street, said Catawissa Police Cpl. Jason Hayes.

After Roeder was confronted with a stack of evidence against him though, including surveillance video showing him at the house when the fire started, he confessed, charges state.

Roeder, 35, had been working for Geisinger Medical Center but had gotten fired recently for allegedly stealing medical supplies, said his father, Roger Roeder.

Roger had been staying at his son's house for several months following a hospitalization, but when Nathan asked him to help with the bills, Roger said he couldn't. His own mortgage on the Walnut Street house was nearly $1,000 a month, Roger told his son.

Although Roeder had about $80,000 in savings, he was unemployed and knew the money wouldn't last long, he told Hayes.

On Feb. 14, Roger went back to his home to grab some clothes and discovered a burnt power strip and small section of burned carpet in a second-floor bedroom. He sent a photo of it to his son, who responded that the room must have some bad wiring.

Roeder told police that's how he got the idea to burn the house down, thinking it would be ruled an electrical fire, according to the affidavit.

The next morning, around 11 a.m., first responders were called the home after neighbors saw heavy smoke billowing from under the eaves of the roof. Hayes was first on scene and ran into the building to check for any occupants or pets. A neighbor had seen Roger's car there that morning, and they feared the older gentleman was inside the home, she said.

The house was empty, but it took crews hours to knock down the flames and completely extinguish the fire.

When Roger's son arrived on scene, he reportedly told police he had been at nursing school all morning and hadn't been at his father's house in days. On a hunch, Hayes walked the surrounding neighborhood and asked permission to view doorbell camera footage and surveillance videos from as many of the property owners as possible.

Footage allegedly shows Roeder driving several side streets until he reached his father's house, where he parked and got out. He stayed inside the home approximately 30 minutes before he came out and drove away, Hayes said. Less than 45 minutes later, the house was engulfed in flames.

The $260,000 insurance policy on the older, outdated home was notable; so was Roger's claims that his son needed help with his $260,000 mortgage, police noted.

The State Police Fire Marshal concluded the fire was not electrical, and had likely been deliberately set by an incendiary device in the upstairs bedroom, the affidavit states.

Roeder eventually admitted he brought a small handheld torch with him and lit a garbage bag and paper on fire in the bedroom in the hopes of collecting the insurance money, police say.

Roeder's father, Roger, is not implicated in the arson or charged with any crimes.

Roeder, 43 Andrew Lane, was charged with four felony counts of arson, including recklessly putting others in danger and setting a fire to collect insurance, as well as criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Roeder is locked up in Columbia County Prison on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing will be held April 19 at Magisterial Judge Craig Long's office at 1:45 p.m.

Docket sheet



