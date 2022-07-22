Williamsport, Pa. — Nicholas Perkins signed a check in July of 2020 that was payable to himself for $420,000 he later used to purchase a home in Alabama, investigators said.

The problem with the money, according to the government, was Perkins applied for and received it as part of the paycheck protection program (PPP), according to an indictment filed through the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Perkins entered a plea of not guilty on July 13.

After Perkins received the money, investigators said he used it to pay for the home, sending a wire transfer to a Nations Direct lender. In Oct. of 2021, Perkins allegedly applied for his PPP loan to be forgiven.

“Nicholas Perkins stated that a qualifying amount of the PPP funds were used for Allowable Cost as defined in the PPP loan note, when, in fact, they were not,” the federal indictment stated.

Perkins reported he was the owner of Well Versed Oilfield Services, LLC from April 2020 to March of 2021. Over that time, investigators said Perkins submitted several applicated for PPP assistance.

Investigators said Perkins received $465,786 from the Small Business Association on April 28 of 2020. He allegedly signed a purchase agreement for a waterfront home at 302 Cavalier Court, Dauphin Island, Alabama for approximately $850,000, according to the indictment.

According to real estate listings, the property is a four-bedroom, four bathroom 2,500-square-foot home with in-ground pool and boat dock.

Perkins allegedly transferred $420,000 of the PPP loan to a lender on July 1 of 2020 with his name on the memo. Perkins was charged with one count of wire fraud by federal investigators.

Perkins was granted his release on July 13, but with heavy stipulations in place to keep him in the area. Perkins is subject to supervision by probation officers, not to possess any firearms or use alcohol, and submit to random drug testing.

Perkins must not violate any federal, state, or local laws while out on release, and he must provide a DNA sample, and appear in court when required, according to a conditions of release order. No trial date has been set for Perkins.

