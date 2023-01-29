Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls.

Adam L. Egli, 39, is accused of putting his hands inside the pants of a girl while she was sleeping at his home on Laurie Lane last spring, and digitally penetrating another girl twice between January and August of last year.

A caseworker with the Child Advocacy Center interviewed one of the girls on Sept. 15, who reportedly said she fell asleep in Egli's bed and woke to discover his hand inside her pants and his finger inside her vagina. It was the second time he had penetrated her with his finger, she said. It had also happened to a friend, she told the caseworker.

In a separate interview in October, the girl's friend told a caseworker she was sleeping at Egli's house when she woke up to find Egli's hand inside her pants, according to police.

Egli was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, four counts of corruption of minors, and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Docket sheet

