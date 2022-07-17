Mansfield, Pa. — A Mansfield man delivered 21 grams of fentanyl along with an ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover agent over the course of three buys, State Police in Montoursville said.

Anthony Desean Davis was charged with nine counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police raided his home on July 7 and discovered marijuana plants, cash, and drug paraphernalia. The 45-year-old delivered narcotics to the undercover officer throughout June and into July prior to his arrest and the raid, Trooper Zachary Martin said.

Davis was initially contacted by law enforcement agents on June 6, who requested an ounce of methamphetamine and three bundles of fentanyl. Davis agreed to meet the undercover officer at the Sheetz near the 18000 block of Route 6 in Mansfield, Martin wrote.

As Davis exchanged the narcotics for $800 in cash, he allegedly asked the undercover agent if they were looking for this to become a regular thing. The agent agreed and contacted Davis two more times, exchanging $800 for fentanyl in both instances, according to Martin’s affidavit.

The final time Davis completed a deal with the undercover agent was on July 7 near the 30 block of Wellsboro Street. Davis was taken into custody that same day as a raid was conducted on the home.

During a search of the property near the 100 block of Dorsett Heights in Mansfield, agents said they discovered 22 marijuana plants and a gun.

Davis was charged with several felonies that included second-degree possession of a firearm and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility. Davis will appear before Judge Tiffany Cummings on July 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Davis was incarcerated in lieu of $75,000 bail following his arraignment with Cummings.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.