Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of threatening to shoot a church up waived his preliminary hearing Thursday morning in Williamsport.

Justin Ceasar-Augustus, 33, of Williamsport allegedly made threats to shoot his father and estranged wife in July of last year, police said. He then threatened to “go on a shooting spree” at the Christ Community Worship Center, according to Officer Charles Schwab of the Williamsport Police Department.

Ceasar-Augustus had access to at least two 9mm handguns at the time of making the threats, one witness told investigators. Serving in the Air Force for nine years, Ceasar-Augustus is military trained and allegedly suffers from multiple health disorders, according to the affidavit.

He is facing two counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats.

After waiving his preliminary hearing, bail was changed to $50,000 unsecured, which Ceasar-Augustus posted and was released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on May 8 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

