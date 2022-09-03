Williamsport, Pa. — After finding several boxes of jewelry and valuables in the basement of the American Rescue Workers building, employees called Williamsport Police to report a suspected theft.

During an interview with police, the employees said all valuables are stored on the fourth floor of the building. They believed someone found the valuables and stashed them in the basement as part of a plan to steal the items.

The employees identified several pieces of jewelry that were missing, which led police to a local pawn shop, where they identified a suspect, police say.

Allen Lee Diggan, 36, of Williamsport was charged after Officer Nicholas Carrita discovered Diggan had reportedly exchanged the valuables for money. Police were able to identify him from a photocopied ID at the pawn shop, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 29.

“On Jan. 21, Allen Diggan exchanged four watches to Cillos and exchanged them for $120,” Carrita wrote. “On Jan. 15, Diggan exchanged sterling silverware and ‘jewelry scrap’ at Cillos for $900.”

Diggan was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors that included theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. No bail was listed for Diggan, but a preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle was scheduled for Oct. 13.

