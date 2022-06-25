Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who reportedly stole cash he found in a gas station parking lot told police he kept the money because of the old adage "finders keepers, losers weepers."

But police reminded Larry Todd Wilcox, 54, that "finders keepers" isn't a law and instead charged him with theft of $480.

Bloomsburg Officer Brad Sharrow was called to the Uni-Mart on Lightstreet Road just after 8 p.m. on June 10. Jeffrey Kaub said he'd just stopped at the gas station 45 minutes earlier after having cashed his paycheck and getting $500 in cash.

The cash was sitting in his lap and it must have fallen when he got out at the Uni-mart and bought about $20 worth of items, he told Sharrow.

Kaub went to the grocery store and that's when he noticed the money was gone. He immediately returned to the gas station, but was unable to find the money in the parking lot.

The store's surveillance camera caught the moment Kaub dropped the money, Sharrow noted. Minutes after Kaub left the parking lot, a man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, later identified as Wilcox, pulled into the lot near the money.

Wilcox can been seen picking up the cash before walking into the store, Sharrow said. The cameras also picked up the motorcycle's license plate, which was registered to Sally Wilcox.

Sharrow was familiar with Larry Wilcox, and a check of his driver's license showed he lived at the same address at the registered owner of the motorcycle, charges say.

When questioned, Larry Wilcox allegedly denied taking any money, saying he was in a different town at the time of the theft. After being confronted about surveillance video showing him at the gas station, he admitted he'd taken $38 that was left on the ground.

Wilcox said he should be able to keep the money, saying "finders keepers, losers weepers." He refused to return any money, telling Sharrow he didn't have it, and has since failed to turn the money back into police, reports show.

Wilcox was charged with theft. He'll appear before District Judge Russell Lawton on July 21 at 3 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

