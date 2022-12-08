Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming man accused of stealing nearly $25 worth of fireworks will appear in court this month.

Sean Michael Miller, 47, of Williamsport allegedly used bags of potato chips to conceal the fireworks on June 21, police said. He then rang up and paid for the chips before leaving the Sheetz on Westminster Drive with the fireworks.

Trooper Logan Womelsdorf spoke with an assistant manager at the store, who provided surveillance video.

Miller could be seen ringing up the first bag while hiding a box of fireworks, Womelsdorf said. He then gets a bag of potato chips and takes a second package of fireworks, according to the affidavit.

Troopers spoke with Miller later in the night at his hotel room. Miller denied stealing, but troopers could see the fireworks on a nearby dresser.

Miller said the fireworks were purchased at Sheetz, but could not provide a receipt.

Miller was charged with second-degree misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property. Miller’s case was transferred to the Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 1.

Miller, who pled guilty to false reports in 2021, is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tire on Dec. 12 for a formal arraignment. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.