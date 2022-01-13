Williamsport, Pa. —A juvenile told police the night family members visited after her father died, a 20-year-old relative engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

According to the report from PSP Montoursville, the juvenile, who was being picked up live with relatives in Pottstown, was 14 years old at the time of the first assault. After the initial meeting, which took place in Nov. of 2011, the two allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse on a regular basis.

Shane Michael Reeves, 30, of Norristown was charged with two second-degree felonies in statutory sexual assault and incest. He was also charged with third-degree corruption of minors.

After being charged with three felonies against the juvenile, Reeves was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Reeves will appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet