Old Lycoming, Pa. — The same day a man received a certified letter ordering him to stay away from a person, he delivered flowers to their front doorstep.

The gesture was not appreciated by the person or authorities and Steven Eugene Daye of Hughesville was charged with two counts first-degree misdemeanor stalking.

An investigation into his behavior reportedly uncovered several troubling incidents by Daye, including one in which he sent more than 500 emails to the accuser between Feb. 26 and March 5, police say. That was after being asked to stop communication, charges state.

“You want to talk to me or do you want me to bury you,” Daye wrote in one email. “I’m gonna follow you’re a** around I’m gonna watch every move you make because you are not gonna do this to anybody else,” Daye wrote in another email.

Daye told the accuser he would put a gun to his head and “get it over with," according to the affidavit.

During a March 25 interview, authorities said Daye asked them to put a good word in with the accuser.

Daye was found sleeping in a vehicle one morning in August less than two blocks from the accuser’s residence.

Old Lycoming Township Police received an anonymous letter in September that indicated Daye had been driving without a license. According to investigators the letter also suggested Daye had been traveling to the accuser’s home.

Officers said Daye went to the accuser’s home on Jan. 5 at 4:41 a.m., entering the apartment with permission.

During their interview with the accuser, police were shown more than 100 messages Daye sent them. According to the affidavit, Daye lied about retrieving a jacket from the accuser’s home and used the opportunity to speak with them.

“Old Lycoming Township Police Officer Lovell warned Daye to have no other contact with (accuser), including not sending any additional messages,” wrote Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Christopher Kriner.

Daye was told he was no longer permitted on the accuser’s property during the Jan. 5 interview with authorities. The accuser located a firearm later the same day hidden under a couch cushion inside the apartment.

Daye allegedly continued to contact the accuser, who sent a certified letter from North Penn Legal Services to him on March 15, 2022. Daye was told to “cease all contact and threatening behavior” against the accuser.

According to the affidavit, Daye went to the accuser’s home on March 21 and then again on March 25, which prompted a 9-1-1 call.

“It is believed that Daye presents a clear and present danger to (accuser) and summonsing him would only aggravate the stalking behavior further,” Kriner wrote.

Daye was charged with two first-degree misdemeanor charges of stalking and a summary charge of harassment. Daye had bond set at $50,000 during a preliminary arraignment with Judge William Solomon.

Daye will appear for a preliminary hearing with Solomon on April 20.

