Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man suspected of stabbing a 30-year-old man Saturday morning at a car wash in Mifflinburg now sits in prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder and robbery.

Mifflinburg Police officers Blaina Martin and Jackson Stroup say Barry Eugene Kline, 51, of Middleburg, was taken into custody shortly after he allegedly stabbed the victim in the back at the Mifflinburg Buggy Wash.

Kline was arraigned Saturday night on charges of attempted murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, and related charges. District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch committed Kline to Union County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Kline allegedly had just robbed the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in the Chestnut Street Plaza around 10:30 a.m. March 4 prior to going to the car wash at Line and Walnut streets. Police say Kline grabbed a bottle of rum at the store and brandished a knife to the clerk before leaving.

After that, Kline walked to the nearby car wash and stabbed the victim. Kline then fled on foot on the rail trail. Kline was taken into custody a short time later at Wehr's Beverage.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Medical Center by ambulance for treatment. Police have not released the name of the victim, who they say is in stable condition.

A preliminary hearing for Kline is set for 1:30 p.m. March 14 at Mensch's office.

