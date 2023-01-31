Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of slitting a woman's throat as he raped her will face all nine counts he was charged with at trial after a ruling from Judge Christian Frey.

Unique Terrell Robinson, 24, of Williamsport, is accused of trying to kill the woman on the afternoon of Jan. 2 at a home near the 900 block of Memorial Avenue in Williamsport. Testimony from the victim provided at a Jan. 26 preliminary hearing proved to be powerful enough to have the counts bound over for trial. The Lycoming County District Attorney's office only provided one witness at the hearing.

No date has been set for the trial.

The victim, who received seven stitches in her neck after the attack, testified to having soreness in the area from the injury.

"He just slit my throat," she told Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade during testimony. "I was crying and begging for my life.

The victim had a sexual relationship with Robinson, she said.

All nine charges that included attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation, rape, sexual assault, and possession of an instrument of crime were bound over for trial. No date has been set.

Robinson's public defender, Jeana Ann Longo, argued the court should throw out the aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury charge. Longo, despite being shown scars on the woman’s neck, argued there were no long-term injuries from the attack. Wade provided rulings in previous cases and Judge Frey ruled the count would bound over for trial Monday morning.

During testimony, the woman, who was the only person to testify during last Thursday's hearing, said Robinson attempted to "masturbate" her while they were seated on a futon in the back room of the home. Robinson was told “no” several times as he tried to touch her, according to the victim’s testimony.

She described how Robinson pulled her pants down and tried to have sex with her. After forcing himself inside the victim, Robinson allegedly grabbed a serrated knife and slit the woman’s throat.

She described a struggle with Robinson, who she said was "very strong." Yelling and trying to get away, she told police he smashed her head through a window, shattering glass. He "used items on the floor to hit her across the head and at one point put her in a choke hold in an effort to strangle her," according to the affidavit.

The victim told police she begged Robinson for her life. Robinson allegedly told her, "I have to because you're going to tell my baby mom."

As the two sat on the floor facing each other, Robinson demanded she delete his contact from her phone and any messages sent between them, according to her testimony. Concerned the mother of his children would find out about their relationship, Robinson allegedly wanted the victim to get rid of any evidence.

After getting by Robinson, the victim testified to grabbing a knife and attempting to leave through the front door. The witness told the court the door was locked and she struggled to open it, but eventually forced her way out and contacted neighbors for help.

Bleeding from her neck, hands, and face, police located the victim on a curb outside the home at approximately 4:35 p.m. As they investigated the scene, Robinson allegedly returned and was taken into custody.

Judge Gary Whiteman denied Robinson bail during a preliminary arraignment at the beginning of January. Longo did not argue for bail modification during the hearing at the end of last week.

