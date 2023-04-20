Williamsport, Pa. — A man’s bid to have his bail modified was rejected a second time by a judge.

Timothy Wayne Kuhns was released on $50,000 good bail, meaning he had to pay the entire amount in order to be released, after being charged in 2022 for sex crimes against a minor. As part of his bail release condition, Kuhns is to have no contact with minors, victims, or witnesses involved with the case.

The 35-year-old Kuhns requested his bail be modified to include a clause making it possible for him to stay with his current girlfriend’s four children. Kuhns, through his representation, said it was difficult to leave the home when the children come to visit.

Judge Kenneth Brown denied the motion. “I’m more concerned about the protection of the children,” Brown told Kuhns.

Brown allowed the children’s father to speak at the hearing. The children's father was opposed to Kuhn’s being around his children, and currently has a PFA filed against Kuhns.

Kuhns' girlfriend spoke on his behalf Tuesday, to no avail.

“He chose to reside with a woman who has children,” said ADA Kirsten Gardner, who told Brown she is opposed to Kuhns being around any children. Gardner also said Kuhns is being investigated for violating his parole by having contact with minors.

Kuhns is facing charges of indecent assault without the consent of others, indecent assault of a person less than 13, endangering the welfare of children, indecent exposure, intimidation, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16. He is free on $50,000 good bail awaiting an upcoming trial on the charges.

