Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week.

Albert Angelo Zeitler, 37, of Williamsport allegedly sold 4.43 grams of the substance to an informant inside a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue.

According to an affidavit from detectives, Zeitler completed the deal for $160 on the night of Sept. 30, 2021.

Zietler posted $85,000 unsecured bail after being charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility during a preliminary arraignment. Court records show Zeitler completed a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Zeilter will appear in Lycoming County Court for a formal arraignment with Judge Ryan Tira on May 2, 2022.

