Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges he sold drugs to an undercover agent.

Joshua Serrano, 33, was arrested and sent to Lycoming County Prison after detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office reportedly completed two drug transactions in May.

Serrano allegedly sold .46 grams worth of crack to an undercover agent for $100. In another incident the same month, detectives said Serrano sold 1.65 grams worth of crack and 10 Percocet pills in exchange for $410.

Serrano was given $85,000 bail and held at the Lycoming County Prison. Serrano has two other cases that have been filed against him this year.

He was charged with second-degree felony failure to register with PSP and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a two separate cases.

