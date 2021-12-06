Shamokin, Pa. —More charges were filed against a Coal Township man accused of recording city officials and later posting them to social media.

According to the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Jesse Storm recorded several members of the community, City County Members, and a several other employees of the city during a July 7 meeting. In a video that was later deleted, authorities said the 44-year-old shared the conversations and recordings on his Facebook page.

Storm was charged with a total of 18 felony counts stemming from the incident. A court summary showed he posted $5,000 monetary bail on Nov. 29 after a preliminary arraignment concluded.

Storm was charged with six counts each of intercept communications, disclose intercepted communications, and use intercepted communications. All are third-degree felonies.

After further investigation into the incident, Detective Degg Stark said several witnesses who viewed photographs of the Facebook video verified multiple people who were allegedly recorded without their consent. Stark said a preservation order for a 90-day period on Storm’s Facebook account allowed him to view the recording prior to it being deleted.

