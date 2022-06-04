ChildRape_Charges2_2021.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. — After two continuances and a bail modification, Jared Mychal Thompson, 22, of Pittsburgh waived his preliminary hearing on the morning of June 3 in Lycoming County Court.

Thompson is accused of one count each of first-degree felony rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and unlawful contact with a minor. Agents with the Williamsport Bureau of police investigated claims made by an accuser, who said the abuse took place between 2018-2020, police said.  

Thompson allegedly made a relative “lick his private parts”, according to an affidavit filed in April. The accuser described one incident in which Thompson led them into a bedroom to perform oral sex.

On May 10, Thompson’s bail was changed from $250,000 monetary to unsecured. Thompson posted by agreeing to show up for court and was released from the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

